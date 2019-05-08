Incredible Gundogan prediction about Liverpool proves correct

It may be worth asking Ilkay Gundogan for Saturday’s Lotto numbers after the Manchester City midfielder’s incredible prediction about Liverpool came to fruition.

The five-time European champions will take on Ajax or Tottenham in Madrid on June 1 after digging to incredible depths to overturn last week’s 3-0 first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp.

Divock Origi put Liverpool ahead after just seven minutes and the hosts kicked on in the second half as Anfield witnessed a night that will live long in the memory.

Georginio Wijnaldum came off the bench to score a quickfire brace, before Origi turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s smart corner to seal a 4-0 win and progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Plenty had written Liverpool off going into the match at Anfield, though Gundogan, it seems wasn’t one of them, with the Manchester City star explaining why you can never write a Jurgen Klopp team off.

“I’ve already thought about it and somehow I have the feeling that it’s not over yet,” Gundogan told German outlet DAZN on Tuesday morning.

“I can even imagine Liverpool winning the game 4-0 at home. I don’t know why, but I think that at Anfield, and Klopp as a motivational machine and with the types of players that are very unpleasant to play against, even a team like Barca can be completely shut down in one game.”

Klopp bought Gundogan to Dortmund from Nurnberg and the duo won the German league and cup double back in 2011/12 – the last time Klopp tasted title glory.

And Klopp’s chances of ending that wait now rest on City slipping up in the final match of the season at Brighton and Liverpool claiming victory at home over Wolves. The Reds, however, go into the game at Anfield with injury doubts to eight players.

