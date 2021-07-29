‘Incredible’ Liverpool hailed after Reds’ transfer genius nets huge windfall

Liverpool have been lauded after a report revealed the club have generated around £120m for players they deemed not good enough for their first-team.

Through owners FSG and transfer guru Michael Edwards, Liverpool have become synonymous with expert dealing in the transfer market. Very few of the club’s major purchases have failed to make the grade. But it is perhaps in the exits department that their best work has been done.

Welsh winger Harry Wilson recently departed to Fulham for £12m. Factoring in the £5m the club has received through various loan fees, the Reds generated £17m for a player never deemed capable of cutting it in the first-team.

Wilson’s story is a familiar one. Rhian Brewster was remarkably sold for £23.5m, while the 2016 sale of Jordon Ibe generated £15m.

And per the Athletic’s James Pearce, combined with other sales, Liverpool have amassed £120m in sales of players who have come through their academy in the last five years.

That revelation has led to high praise from Paul Robinson who described the club as “incredible” in the market.

“It’s incredible,” the former goalkeeper told Football Insider. “It just goes to show that investing in your academy is worth it, it pays off.

“To get that kind of money for players that are not deemed good enough for your club is just remarkable. It’s an incredible return on your investment.

“The top-class coaches and facilities at the academy are paying dividends.

“Players are giving a grounding at a club like Liverpool. If you go there you have a really good chance of making a long career in football.”

Liverpool must solve issue before Klopp can pounce

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently “reaffirmed” his interest in midfielder Florian Neuhaus, claims a report.

The German coach is said to be a “big fan” fan of the player, but any move for the Borussia Monchengladbach star looks unlikely, at least this summer.

Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenburg, via Sport Witness, says the 24-year-old is set to stay with the Bundesliga club for this season.

Klopp was understood to be looking for a new central midfielder this summer, having lost Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG.

Neuhaus was one of a number of names that cropped up, as well as Renato Sanches and Yves Bissouma. And a number of German outlets put two and two together and got five, as they predicted a bid from Klopp for Neuhaus.

However, Liverpool’s squad is at its limit regarding non-homegrown players. The arrival of Ibrahima Konate and return of Takumi Minamino from a loan stint at Southampton means Liverpool have 17 non-homegrown players on their books.

As such, a potential move for Neuhaus would first require an exit from a relevant player to the criteria.

