An ‘incredible’ Real Madrid star is being targeted by Aston Villa as they eye alternatives to Conor Gallagher, while Jurgen Klopp is planning to raid Newcastle for a vital player if he becomes Los Blancos manager, according to a shock report.

The Spanish giants are heading into a new era following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, and former full-back Alvaro Arbeloa has taken charge, having been given a contract until the season’s end.

The manager shake-up hasn’t stopped the transfer speculation, though, and Aston Villa are reportedly planning a bold move for a Real Madrid star after their bid to sign Gallagher from Atletico Madrid was scuppered by Tottenham.

Arbeloa will hope to keep his spot in the Bernabeu dugout and may well get that chance if Real Madrid perform well for the remainder of the campaign.

But a host of managerial targets are being considered by the LaLiga side as they consider bringing in a new face next season, and Liverpool legend Klopp is among those linked.

Aston Villa plot ambitious move for Real Madrid star

A report claims that Aston Villa have set their sights on signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos after their move for Gallagher was ‘hijacked’ by Spurs.

Villa boss Unai Emery has now ‘turned his attention’ to Ceballos, it’s claimed, even though he is not the exact profile of Gallagher.

Emery worked with the midfielder when he was in charge of Arsenal, and reportedly hopes that the good relationship with his Spanish compatriot will help him convince him to move to Villa Park mid-season.

It was Emery who first signed Ceballos for Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The Spanish midfielder praised Emery at the time as being “a very tactical coach” and backed him to make him “a better player”.

Even after Emery left Arsenal, he still raved about Ceballos, describing the midfielder as “a player who has excellent qualities and an incredible mentality.”

However, even though Ceballos doesn’t play consistently for Real Madrid, there are doubts over whether they would allow him to leave this month.

Indeed, Ceballos is a valuable squad player whose experience will be important for Los Blancos in the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp wants Newcastle stalwart at Real Madrid

According to the latest reports from Spain, Klopp already has grand plans in mind in case he becomes Real Madrid manager next term.

It’s claimed that Klopp wants to reshape the squad dramatically, with booting Vinicius Jr out.

The Brazilian winger is world class on his day, though is wildly inconsistent. Indeed, his supreme solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona was the first time he’d scored in sixteen matches.

Vini is out of contract in 2027 and per the report, Klopp would sell the winger in the summer of 2026 – while collecting a giant fee – and fill the void on the left wing with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

But of greater significance to English fans is the claim he wants Newcastle midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, too.

After declaring ‘An organizing midfielder, Klopp’s other request’, the report went on to add: ‘Klopp’s other request to try to solve the problems that exist at Madrid would be the arrival of an organising midfielder.

‘And the player he likes the most is Bruno Guimaraes.’

Arsenal receive boost in chase of Real Madrid ace

In other news, reports suggest that Arsenal have been given hope amid their interest in Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The Gunners were keen on Guler back in 2024, and made fresh enquiries for him in December 2025, as reported by our transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

And while we have been told that Guler is a player Madrid want to keep, even after Alonso’s sacking, the Spanish press seem to think he could be on his way out.

Guler is said to be ‘worried about his future at Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s departure,’ according to Defensa Central.

