Chelsea will be offered the chance to sign an out-of-favour Barcelona star as part of an surprise €80m transfer package, according to reports in Spain.

Multiple reports in the Spanish press claim Barcelona are already set to turn their back on struggling Brazilian winger Malcom amid claims they are “growing increasingly concerned over his mental state”.

Mundo Deportivo claims sources at the club insist they fear the 21-year-old is ‘mentally depressed’, with the state of his mind ensuring he is not in a position to challenge for a first-team place.

The Brazilian forward was not included in the squad for Saturday’s visit to Rayo Vallecano despite not being injured and with a fractured arm keeping Lionel Messi on the sidelines.

Furthermore, El Mundo Deportivo are one of a number of papers that state Barcelona are open to the idea of moving the winger on in January and, along with La Sexta, claims club officials have been in contact with Chelsea to offer him to the Blues as part of a fresh attempt to lure Willian to Catalonia.

The LaLiga champions saw four bids for the Chelsea forward rejected over the summer, including a late attempt to land him for €60m.

But despite failing to lure him to Spain in the summer, Willian remains on the wanted list of coach Ernesto Valverde, who it is said was opposed to the club’s last-gasp signing of Malcom from under Roma’s noses.

The report claims that Barca will launch a fresh €80m play for the 30-year-old Willian, by offering them €40m cash up front and former Bordeaux forward Malcom, whom they signed for €41m this summer.

The Blaugrana are said ‘to be willing to cut their losses’ on Malcom, who has made just two substitute appearances in La Liga totalling 25 minutes.

