Incredible Tottenham target sparks Leeds United exit fears over social media twist

The rumour mill has started working in overdrive after it emerged that major Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Harry Gray’s profile on Instagram has been stripped of his association with Leeds United.

Gray, who is the younger brother of Spurs midfielder Archie Gray, has been heavily linked with a switch to north London, given that he has yet to pen his first professional contract at Elland Road.

The 17-year-old forward is incredibly highly thought of at Leeds and made his senior debut for the club last season in a Championship clash with Stoke City.

Gray has continued his progress for the club’s Under-21s this term, scoring four goals in four games while also making the bench for the recent Premier League clash against Wolves.

However, Tottenham have been watching the player’s progress with interest, amid reports they are ready to beat Leeds to Gray penning that first pro contract.

And while Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed on Thursday that he expects “very positive news in the future” when it comes to one of the club’s top young talents, Gray might just have thrown a spanner in the works.

The teenager has hinted at a potential Leeds exit by blanking his profile image on Instagram, where he has nearly 60,000 followers, while his bio has also been wiped.

Whether there is some kidology at play, knowing full well how those actions would potentially spark speculation over his future, remains to be seen – but it’s certainly something to watch.

Signing another Gray brother would certainly be a major coup for Tottenham, however, with Thomas Frank already a massive fan of Archie and almost certain to give him the chance to stake of claim for a regular run in the side at some point this season.

The Gray family dynasty at Leeds

➡️ The Gray connection with Leeds first began way back in 1964 when Eddie Gray, a then unknown teenager from Glasgow, signed for the Whites. He made his debut for the club on New Year’s Day in 1966, while just 18. Eddie went on to make 577 appearances for Leeds, where he was a one-club man, and ending his playing career in the 1983/84 season, some 18 years later.

➡️ Eddie Gray’s brother, Frank, also played for Leeds United, though to lesser success than Eddie. Frank, or Francis to give him his birth name, played for Leeds across two spells (from 1972 to 1979 and then from 1981 to 1985).

➡️ Frank Gray’s son, Andy – the father of Archie and Harry Gray – also played for Leeds. Debuting at Leeds in 1995 and playing in the 1996 League Cup final, Gray would later go on to play for Scotland, as well as representing Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League.

➡️ Archie Gray debuted for Leeds in August 2023 while just 17, though he had been named on the bench as a 15-year-old back in December 2021. He made 52 appearances for the Whites before leaving in a £40m deal for Spurs on 2 July, 2024.

➡️ Harry Gray made his debut for Leeds as an 86th-minute substitute for Brendan Aaronson in a 6–0 Championship league win over Stoke City on 21 April 2025. He was also included in the England squad for the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

