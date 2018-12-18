Indefinitely benched PSG star closing in on potential Liverpool move

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been “indefinitely benched” by PSG, which could prove to be an offer too good to turn down for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Rabiot is heading into the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been continually linked with a switch to Merseyside in 2019.

Indeed, back in September ESPN stated French journalist Julien Laurens as claiming that the Reds had “made contact” with the 23-year-old over a possible free transfer move.

Laurens went on to to add that Rabiot and Jurgen Klopp had “already spoken on the phone to discuss a move,” with the Anfield chief “very keen,” – having failed to sign the player when he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

The latest reports suggest that some sort of agreement could be worked out in January and that scenario seems ever more likely after PSG sporting director Antero Henrique told Yahoo Sport that Rabiot had made it clear he would be leaving on a Bosman next summer, and as a result would not be considered for selection.

Henrique said: “At this point, [talks won’t continue]. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

“The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club [as a free agent] at the end of the season, ie. at the end of his contract.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period.”

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the defensive midfielder, although reports on Monday claimed that Rabiot had turned down the chance to join Spurs.

