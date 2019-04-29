Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has seemingly poured cold water on speculation he could leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The Croatia midfielder, who almost left the Camp Nou last summer, has been linked with a move away from Catalonia once more despite having a contract with Barca until 2021.

Rakitic, who has been a key part of Ernesto Valverde’s midfield yet again this season, has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks with the Red Devils said to be considering a €75m bid.

Serie A giants Inter Milan have also been credited with interest, but it was recent claimed that Valverde has absolutely no intention of selling the player this summer.

Rakitic meanwhile was asked by reporters where he sees himself at the start of the 2019-20 season, to which he responded: “I don’t want to be anywhere else.

“I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do.

“I hope they tell me that I’ll stay here for another three years.

“I’d like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I’ll be here three more years.

“Anything can happen in football, but I am very calm about it all.”

Rakitic moved to Barcelona in 2014 and has since amassed over 250 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League and three LaLiga titles.

