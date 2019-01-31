Influential Celtic star rejects Australia move in favour of penning new deal

Scott Brown declared Celtic Park his home after he signed a two-year contract extension that ends speculation over a move abroad.

The 33-year-old has committed his future until the summer 2021, which will take him to 14 years with the Scottish champions and the possibility of leading the club to 10 consecutive titles.

The midfielder, who recently made his 500th Celtic appearance, had taken his time over his latest contract offer after A-League newcomers Western Melbourne made him their priority signing target ahead of their debut campaign.

The former Scotland skipper also reportedly turned down a major offer to move to Dubai and was linked with clubs in the United States.

But the former Hibernian player has opted to continue his long association with the club he joined in a £4.4million deal when Gordon Strachan was in charge.

Brown told Celtic’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed this new contract extension.

“Celtic has been such an important part of my life for a long time now, since I joined the club back in 2007, and this really is home for me.

“My focus, as always, will be on doing everything I can to deliver more success to this club in the months and year ahead, and in particular for our wonderful fans, who have given me amazing support from the moment I first pulled on the Hoops.”

