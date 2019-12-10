Influential Man Utd star set for new double-your-money contract

Scott McTominay is reportedly set to be rewarded for his stunning Manchester United form with a new £60,000-a-week contract.

The Scotland international is currently one of the lowest-paid first-team stars at Old Trafford, but the report in The Sun states that he is on the brink of being handed a double-your-money deal.

The 23-year-old, who only signed a new contract back in January, will be given new terms which will extend his stay until 2025 with the option of a further 12 months.

The report adds that the Red Devils will open talks with the midfielder’s representatives in the coming days and hope to have the new terms nailed down in the new year for a player who has excelled this season.

A source told the publication: “It’s fair to say we are delighted with how Scott has responded to signing his first big contract.

“Some players tail off but he has got his head down and justified the faith the club have shown in him.

“We have always made it clear the big money will come if the younger players perform, they don’t need to be looking enviously elsewhere for it.

“Scott is a prime example of someone who has taken his chance when it came and we will recognise his elevated status.”

McTominay, who came through the ranks at Old Trafford, only recently lauded the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stating: “Obviously it’s our duty as players to go out there and do our utmost best for him and hopefully we can (put on performances for him) because we love him. We love him as a group as well.

“So hopefully we can start putting in performances that we’ve deserved.

“And some of the points we’ve missed out on this year have not represented the level of performance as well, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now as well.”

That love appears to be mutual, with Solskjaer likely to have played a major part in convincing the club’s hierarchy that McTominay deserves a lucrative pay rise for his efforts this season.

