Influential West Ham star signs one-year contract extension

West Ham captain Mark Noble has signed a one-year contract extension, the Premier League club have announced.

The 31-year-old midfielder will remain at the club until 2021 after both parties agreed to activate a clause in his current deal.

“West Ham United is delighted to confirm that the club and Mark Noble have activated an option that will see the captain’s contract extended until 2021,” the Hammers said on their official website.

Life-long Hammers fan Noble made his first-team debut in a League Cup win against Southend in 2004 aged 17 and is the club’s longest-serving player.

“It was an option in my contract that I signed a few years ago now, and it’s an extra year, which is fantastic for me and my family,” Noble said.

“I’ve been at this club all my life – I’ve always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we’re moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it.”

Noble, appointed skipper at the start of the 2015/16 campaign, has made 11 Premier League appearances this season.

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: “Mark is Claret and Blue through and through so we are delighted that he is staying with the club for at least another two-and-a-half years.

“He’s our captain and current longest-serving player – he leads by example both on and off the pitch.

“He embodies everything that the fans love about West Ham and he will forever be associated with our club.”

It was also later confirmed in a joint letter from West Ham and the operators of the London Stadium, E20, an agreement had been reached over costs paid if capacity at the ground is eventually raised up to 66,000.

The London Legacy Development Corporation wrote to the London Assembly announcing the deal which has avoided court action.

Chairman of the Budget & Performance Committee Gareth Bacon said: “We’re pleased that peace has broken out between the London Stadium’s key players.

“We saw first-hand how fractious the relationship had become between the London Legacy Development Corporation and West Ham – but we also sensed a way forward was still possible.”

Bacon added both parties had “become trapped in a toxic stalemate” and it “made no sense for the LLDC to squander more taxpayers’ money on legal costs to break the deadlock.”

Capacity at the London Stadium is set to rise from some 57,000 to 60,000, which could come for the Premier League match against Brighton on January 2.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady and E20 chief executive Lyn Garner said in a joint statement the two parties would “now work together to maximise this magnificent stadium for the benefit of fans, our community and the public purse”.

Under the terms of the working agreement, the club will not have to cover any additional rent above the £3million yearly fee provided capacity remains less than 57,000.

However, should that figure be increased to 60,000, then the ‘usage fee’ of an additional £250,000 will be paid, with further fees of £83,000 per annum for capacity up to 62,500.

Anything over that would be see a pro-rated formula applied of some £33 per seat, which could end up around an estimated £448,000 if stadium capacity was at 66,000.