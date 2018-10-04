Infuriated Man Utd squad draw remarkable Mourinho conclusion

Manchester United chiefs have been left “infuriated” by the recent behaviour of manager Jose Mourinho, according to a report.

Mourinho has overseen United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, the club sitting in 10th after seven games.

They have won and drawn their opening two Champions League matches, and Tuesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Valencia means Mourinho has failed to win four straight home games for the first time in his managerial career.

It is a bad run of form that has become “a full-blown crisis” only because of Mourinho’s public outbursts, according to the Daily Mirror.

They claim that United chiefs “believe it would all quickly turn round with a string of solid results”, but that Mourinho has exacerbated a difficult situation by constantly sniping at and attacking his own players.

Also, Mourinho “has created the negative mood” surrounding the club, and “has even left some members of the squad convinced he is actively trying to get the sack with his constant public outbursts and rowing with players behind the scenes.”

The former Chelsea boss “is making life more difficult for himself by fuelling the fires”, the report suggests.

