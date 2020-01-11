Ings sinks Leicester, Everton defeat Brighton while Wolves, Newcastle settle for scoredraw

A late Danny Ings winner handed a surprise defeat to Leicester, while Everton defeated Brighton 1-0 and Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle.

Southampton avenged their humiliating 9-0 defeat in the reverse fixture by handing Leicester City a chastening 2-1 defeat at the King Power.

Danny Ings continued his spectacular hot-streak, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute.

Jonny Evans thought he had equalised in the 89th minute but VAR ruled out the goal after adjudging the centre-half to have been offside.

A Richarlison winner gave new manager Carlo Ancelotti a boost after the Toffees ran out 1-0 victors over Brighton.

Wolves came from behind to peg back Newcastle to ensure both teams had to settle for a point with a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for the visitors, but Leander Dendoncker soon equalised in the 14th minute, with the scores remaining level for the remainder of the match.