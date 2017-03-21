I didn’t want to join Barcelona as a child, Iniesta admits

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has confessed he had to be persuaded by his father to join the club as a child.

The one-club star has won eight La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and a host of other trophies during a stellar career at the Nou Camp.

The midfielder though was just 12 when he was forced to uproot himself from his family in Albacete for Barcelona.

Thinking back to those early years, the player has admitted that leaving his home was extremely tough at such a young age and only strong words from his father convinced him he was making the right choice.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Iniesta said: “The first response was that I did not want to come because I put my family bond before going to a place so far away and without them.

“The passage of the weeks and talk with my father made me see it as a challenge.

“With my father I have a lot of confidence, a lot of affinity and I know that when he tells me things, he usually succeeds.

“I respect my father and I knew I had to take the plunge. After that, it was the worst months of my life as a person, but with the help of everyone, day by day, it was much better.”

At 32 years of age, the player is now entering the final phases of his career and he will have high hopes of ending the 2016/17 season with more silverware with Barcelona firmly in the hunt for more glory in both La Liga and the Champions League.