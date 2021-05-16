Initial £64.6m offer being prepped as Man Utd gain belief major deal is on

Officials at Manchester United have what is described as a “growing belief” that a deal to sign Jadon Sancho will finally be agreed this summer.

The Red Devils have been chasing England winger Sancho for some time. They first registered their interest in the winger back in October 2018, in the days of Jose Mourinho. That interest reached fever pitch in summer 2020. However, Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to sell for a penny less than their €120m (£106) valuation scuppered United’s plans.

That was a fee United were simply not prepared to meet, especially during the midst of a global financial crisis.

However, they have kept a watching brief on Sancho and now it seems their gamble is set to pay off.

That’s because, according to Eurosport, that the player’s value is now nearer the £50m mark than it is the £100m.

As such, they state United are preparing an opening offer of around €75m (£64.6m) which they hope will set the ball rolling. While unlikely to be accepted by BVB, it’s believed that fee will be enough to get the Bundesliga side around the negotiating table.

Furthermore, the article cites a gentleman’s agreement between Sancho and Dortmund that he can leave this summer. United may have seen efforts to sign him last summer fall short. However, it’s reported that they informed him he could leave should an acceptable offer be tabled in summer 2021.

Quite what that final fee will be remains to be seen. However, director of football John Murtough will likely propose a strong base fee with a series of financial additions based on his success. To that end, it will be similar to the deal United reached with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes.

Furthermore, United also see the renewal of Edinson Cavani’s deal at Old Trafford as key to making Sancho happen. Had El Matador left, United would have needed to spend the majority of their budget on a new No 9. Instead – and as Gary Neville alluded to – that money will instead be spent on Sancho.

Transfer Chatter: Man Utd search for new defender, Tottenham fight for Boateng Man Utd have devised a three-man shortlist for a new defender while Monaco have joined Tottenham in the chase for Jerome Boateng.

Discussions over this deal, however, will not be straight forward. That’s mainly because there is likely to be little time to move ahead with negotiations.

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for Euro 2020 on May 25. That’s just days a matter of days after the Bundesliga and Premier League seasons end.

United’s other transfer priority this summer will be to sign a new centre-half to partner Harry Maguire. Pau Torres, whom they face in the Europa League final on May 26, is their No 1 target.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Sancho speaks out on his future

Indeed, this will be the sixth transfer window that United have been linked with a move for Sancho.

However, amid a growing belief it will be sixth time lucky, Sancho has recently addressed speculation on his future.

Having won the DFB-Pokal this week, Sancho insists he is happy with the Bundesliga giants. To that end, he would seemingly have no issues at all at staying.

He told ESPN: “Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future…

“I’m very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.

“The fans motivate and push me to the limit.”

The 21-year-old remains under contract with Dortmund until 2023.

READ MORE ~ Verbal agreement struck, as Murtough nears first Man Utd signing for Solskjaer