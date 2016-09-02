Injured Liverpool goalkeeper Karius ‘ahead of schedule’

Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius is closing in on a return to full training after stepping up the rehabilitation process for his broken hand.

The 23-year-old German sustained the injury in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea in Los Angeles towards the end of July but could return to training as early as next week.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I had surgery on Wednesday, so now the wires have been removed that they put in four weeks ago. Now the fracture has healed, hopefully I can start training now and build it up.

“I don’t know if it is going to be a week or however long [before I am back in full training], I just need to see how it feels. But I can now start using my hands and catch balls. It’s up to me now, basically.

“We’re ahead of schedule because in total it’s been about five weeks [since the injury] I think, but I don’t want to rush it too much. Now I am in the last stages, I just want to feel good and confident about it, that it’s all done.

“I am not going to rush it because of two or three days, but if I feel good then maybe I will be back way sooner than expected.”