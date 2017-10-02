Injured Morata forced to pull out of Spain squad

Alvaro Morata has pulled out of Spain‘s squad for their upcoming clashes with Albania and Israel due to injury.

The 24-year-old limped out of Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Saturday with a hamstring problem and has joined Dani Carvajal and Andres Iniesta in withdrawing for the World Cup qualifiers.

Morata had tests on his injury on Monday which revealed a grade two strain and it is thought he will be on the sidelines for at last two weeks.

Chelsea are confident, however, that the former Real Madrid hotshot will return after the international break when the Blues take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Roma in the Champions League.