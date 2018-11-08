Injured Tottenham star ruled out until the new year

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has been ruled out until the new year with an ankle injury.

Dembele suffered the problem against Wolves last weekend and scans have confirmed ligament damage.

The Belgium midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club in January, having failed to secure a proposed switch to Inter Milan over the summer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes Dembele will be back in action by early January, although whether he stays beyond that remains in doubt.

He said: “We hope that from the beginning of January he will be ready.

“It is always about the patience, how he is going to react to the injury but we hope he is going to be ready by the early January.”

