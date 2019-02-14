Injuries could force Liverpool to play Henderson in bizarre role vs. Bayern

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out the possibility of playing with Fabinho or Jordan Henderson at centre-back against Bayern Munich next week.

Liverpool host Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday with somewhat of an injury crisis at the back.

Virgil van Dijk is suspended for the Anfield game, with Dejan Lovren struggling to recover in time to feature after not playing since January 7.

Joel Matip will surely start, but will have an unconventional partner in either Fabinho or Jordan Henderson, according to the Liverpool Echo. Didn’t Georginio Wijnaldum play there quite successfully once?

Lovren could possibly recover from his hamstring strain to play, but he “is not involved” in Liverpool’s preparations at a summer camp in Marbella.

“I don’t want to rule it out but I cannot really plan with it,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He is not here for good reasons, because he cannot be part of training. We are back on Friday. Then from Saturday on, Dejan is back at Melwood and we will see.

“But, of course, we have to prepare it differently. If Dejan gives a sign on Monday – ‘I feel brilliant’ – then we’d have to think anew.

“But in the moment we prepare the game and in this preparation Dejan is not involved. We have to find other solutions.”

