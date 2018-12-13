Injury-plagued West Ham star sidelined again for trip to Fulham

Jack Wilshere will again be missing from the West Ham squad which travels to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers midfielder, who has been plagued by injury since his move from Arsenal in the summer, will sit out a third straight game with an ankle problem.

Striker Lucas Perez could also miss out at Craven Cottage with a foot injury.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini said: “Lucas Perez has a pain in his foot, we are reviewing him and tomorrow we will see who will be in the squad.

“Jack Wilshere will not be involved in this game.”