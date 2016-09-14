Injury prevented Manchester United move, reveals Defour

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour has said that a potential move to Manchester United was on the cards before he fractured his foot.

The Belgium international sealed an £8million switch to Turf Moor this summer, but he claims his career path could have taken a different direction had a setback not hindered his progress.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, he said: “Before my injury it [a United move] was one of the possibilities, because I knew they were following me but then came that severe injury and that was quite a hard one from me.

“It was an open fracture of my foot and I was really down because, for the first time, I could have played in the Champions League and then three days before I broke my foot so I was really down.

“It was difficult to find my form before my injury to have the level of a club like Manchester United.”

But now Defour is determined to stand-out at Burnley and keep them in the top-flight.

He added: “I just want to show my quality to help Burnley and to stay in the Premier League.

“He [Burnley boss Sean Dyche] asked me to get the ball, to take my responsibility and get the team playing.

“It’s really a group, it’s really a team. It’s a team that really fits together and everybody is working for everybody.”