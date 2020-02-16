Injury time Son winner breaks Villa hearts as Spurs secure vital win

Son Heung-min scored an injury time winner as he capitalised on a Bjorn Engels error to earn Spurs a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Villa were on the font-foot from the first whistle, with Spurs all over the place defensively, and the hosts took the lead in the ninth minute as as Toby Alderweireld put an Anwar El Ghazi cross into his own net past Hugo Lloris.

The Villans had a number of chances to double their lead early on with captain Jack Grealish causing all sorts of problems down the left.

Douglas Luiz saw his close-range shot blocked expertly by Ben Davies before Mbwana Samatta saw his front post header sail just over the bar.

But Spurs equalised having ridden their luck in the opening minutes, as Alderweireld made up for his earlier mistake by swivelling superbly to fire into the roof of the Villa net.

Dele Alli then spurned two chances to give Tottenham the lead as he put a shot wide when through one-on-one with Pepe Reina, and then scuffed a shot when well placed in the penalty area.

Spurs were then awarded a penalty as Bjorn Engels brought Steven Bergwijn down from behind, and Son Heung-min poked the ball beyond Reina after the Spaniard had initially saved his tame penalty.

Villa started the second half as they did the first, and just as Alderweireld redeemed himself, Engels made up for his own error by nodding in a wicked Grealish corner to level the scores.

And the end-to-end nature of the game continued with both attacking forces proving too much for the respective defences to handle, with Spurs in the ascendency.

Bergwijn saw a shot blocked by Marvelous Nakamba and Alli failed to convert another great chance, taking too many touches as he was again put through on goal.

Villa refused to settle for a draw and Grealish continued to look dangerous on the break for the home side, but it will be Spurs that will feel they should have wrapped up the three points.

Son saw his shot tipped round the post by Reina late on and saw another clear-cut opportunity fired straight at the keeper.

But it was the South Korean who secured three points for Spurs as he ran through on goal and slotted past Reina after Engels failed to control a simple ball on halfway.