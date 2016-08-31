Inler ends Leicester nightmare by making Turkey switch

Gokhan Inler has left Leicester for an undisclosed fee to join Turkish outfit Besiktas on a three-year deal.

The midfielder only made five league appearances for the Foxes last season after signing for £5.5million from Napoli 12 months ago as Danny Drinkwater and N’Golo Kante restricted his playing time.

This season has not been any better for the player with the likes of Daniel Amartey coming into the side.

The Swiss midfielder has reportedly signed a contract with Besiktas until the summer of 2019 after being told he could leave the King Power Stadium by Claudio Ranieri.