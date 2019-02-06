Liverpool keeper Alisson has conceded that his side showed genuine moments of insecurity against West Ham.

That results has left the door open for Manchester City to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s men at the top of the Premier League when they travel to Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson denied after the game that title race nerves were getting the better of the Reds following the point at the London Stadium.

But Alisson reckons the match exposed a couple of Liverpool frailities.

“I believe we had glimpses into the game,” Alisson said. “Some moments of insecurity.

“We started ahead. [But] from the moment we started to miss some passes – some silly passes that we are not used to missing – I think the team lost a little confidence in the match.

“I think the opposing team also gained confidence.”

And now Alisson thinks Liverpool will have to win the rest of their matches this season to guarantee they win the title.

“We have to be prepared to fight everything,” Alisson added. “All the adverse circumstances that come our way.

“I believe our team is on the right track. Now we do not have much room for hesitation. If we want to be champions, we have to win everything from now on.”

