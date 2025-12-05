Insider reveals why Jean-Philippe Mateta could deal Man Utd crushing blow with alternative move

Jean-Philippe Mateta could leave the Premier League entirely if he pushes for an ambitious move away from Crystal Palace, despite continued links to Manchester United, TEAMtalk sources have been told.

The Eagles have so far refused to cave into his personal demands on a new contract and a transfer could open up in 2026, as TEAMtalk also reported on Thursday.

It is believed a move in January is unlikely but the striker has proven himself as a consistent scorer in the English top flight – and clubs both here and abroad are being alerted to his future availability.

There have been difficulties in finding middle ground on financial details between the French striker and his current club, even though Palace sources are playing down the fact.

Insiders insist this is about more than just money, as Mateta‘s future becomes clouded in doubt.

Mateta is contracted until 2027 and while there is going to be a chance for him to move to a bigger club in England – sources say there are also big possibilities for him to play elsewhere in the world.

The 28-year-old forward has nine goals this season and has pushed himself into the frame for France’s World Cup squad.

It is believed such elevation is partly behind his considerations about where he can take his career as he now reaches the peak of his powers.

