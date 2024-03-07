Insider reveals ‘main focus’ of 213-goal legend amid growing West Ham, MLS transfer links

Marco Reus has reportedly been offered to West Ham and has interest in the MLS

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has detailed the “main focus” of Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus, who is a target of many MLS sides and has apparently been offered to West Ham.

Reus has been with Dortmund for what feels like an eternity. While top players such as Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have come and gone, he’s always remained loyal.

Indeed, Reus has watched all those players walk out the door over the course of his 12 seasons at the club, a spell which has seen him rack up 415 appearances, 167 goals and 128 assists.

He’s also won the German Cup twice, lost a Champions League final, and lost out on his first-ever league title on goal difference, while twice having been named Bundesliga player of the year during his time with Dortmund.

When he does eventually leave, he’ll be right up towards the top of the club’s list of legends.

It looks as if that departure is coming, with Reus out of contract in the summer, and Dortmund leaning towards not offering him a new deal.

As a result, he could be on his way to West Ham, with Football Insider reporting the Hammers are ‘being offered the chance to sign’ the legendary German.

That report also states he has gained interest from Turkish sides as well as a host of MLS clubs.

Romano reveals Reus focus ahead of summer

The report does not state which sides in America want to snap Reus up.

In any case, it does not seem like he is overly concerned about where he ends up, as transfer insider Romano has detailed that his focus is solely on finishing the season with Dortmund.

“Due to be a free agent this summer, Marco Reus still hasn’t decided anything about his future despite links with West Ham, and clubs in Turkey and MLS,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Reus will take his time, nothing will be decided now as he wants to think well about his future and now also the Champions League with Dortmund is his main focus.”

Reus links to ramp up

Romano is generally quick to shut down false rumours, so that he has not done that for any of those involving Reus means there’s a good chance the sides named are interested in him.

With that said, the links are likely to ramp up now.

So too could the amount of interested sides – Romano states nothing will be decided soon, and that gives clubs time to prepare offers to put to Reus when he’s ready to decide on his future.

It remains to be seen where the attacking spark will end up, but he could have a lot of suitors when the time comes for a decision.

For now, though, he’ll want to finish on a high with Dortmund if it is to be his final season at the club he has given so much for.

