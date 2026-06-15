Insider ‘hearing’ Tottenham ready to do RARE transfer business as three-way striker battle emerges

Trusted insider Ben Jacobs has revealed Tottenham Hotspur are potentially ready to do battle with two Premier League rivals for a new striker signing this summer, in a deal that would represent rare transfer business for the club.

Having already started to revamp the Spurs backline with the additions of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, along with the expected signing of Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke, De Zerbi is expected to do likewise with a faltering attack.

Tottenham scored just 48 goals in their 38 Premier League outings last season as they only fended off the threat of relegation on the final day of the season, with top strikers Richarlison and Dominic Solanke only netting 14 times between them.

Brazil international actually scored 11 of those 14 to finish as the club’s top scorer ahead of the injury-prone Solanke, but there is a strong feeling the former will be sold this summer and an upgrade brought in, as De Zerbi looks for more consistency from his main No.9.

Prolific marksmen Dusan Vlahovic and Serhou Guirassy continue to be linked with a switch to north London and would both be strong additions to De Zerbi’s starting XI. Indeed, a recent report appeared to open the door to a Spurs move for Dortmund star Guirassy, who has scored 56 goals across the last two seasons.

However, Jacobs has now indicated that, as well as still trying to secure a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho, Spurs are firmly on the hunt for another striker and a former target could be back on their radar.

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Tottenham battling rivals for rare Chelsea deal

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel on Sunday night, Jacobs revealed that rare transfer business with bitter rivals Chelsea star Liam Delap could be one to watch this summer, despite the fact that the former Ipswich frontman still wants to fight for his spot at Stamford Bridge.

Delap, who largely played second fiddle to Joao Pedro for a starting role this past season, scored just two goals in 41 games in all competitions for the Blues during the 2025/26 campaign.

Hardly a ringing endorsement for a team that needs goals from their central striker, but Delap was firmly on Tottenham’s radar before he moved to Stamford Bridge in a £30m switch last summer, and Jacobs thinks a switch across the capital could be a possibility.

Indeed, the reporter also indicated that Newcastle and Everton will also be in the running for 23-year-old, should new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso decide Delap is surplus to requirements.

Discussing the player’s future, Jacobs said: “I think that Liam Delap could be one to watch from Chelsea, another club that Tottenham wouldn’t normally do too much business with.

“Newcastle, Everton, Tottenham, the three clubs that like Delap. Before we can clarify whether anything is going to develop there, Delap wants to stay and fight for his place, so he’s going to understand where he is in this pecking order, with Joao Pedro number one under Xabi Alonso, who is going to be the number two striker?

“Is it still going to be Delap? Is it alternatively going to be Nico Jackson, who’s coming back from a loan spell at Bayern? I think unlikely, but Jackson wants pre-season to see if he can change the new manager’s mind.

“Once all that falls into place, if Delap is available on the market, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham are the three Premier League clubs I’m hearing.”

While it would be a gamble bringing in another striker who struggled for goals last season, Delap was hardly given a fair crack of the whip at Chelsea, and if a cut-price fee could be agreed, it could be one that works out for all parties.

However, from Tottenham’s perspective, Delap would have to be in addition to a frontman of the likes of Vlahovic or Guirassy, if the club are to have any chance of competing for the European spots again in 2026/27.

Meanwhile, another club insider has hit out at “nonsense” transfer reports over a move for a Liverpool star who is currently in action at the World Cup.