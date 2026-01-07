Insiders reveal all on Leeds signing Callum Wilson as West Ham prepare contract termination

Sources have shed light on whether Callum Wilson is heading to Leeds United as West Ham United prepare to finalise a mutual termination of his contract just five months after he joined the club.

The 33-year-old England international arrived at West Ham on a one-year, heavily incentive-based deal last summer following the expiry of his Newcastle United contract.

Despite scoring four goals in 18 appearances, most of which have come from the bench, Wilson’s opportunities have dwindled under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

His prospects for regular game-time have since collapsed after the recent arrivals of forwards Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos in deals worth up to £47 million combined earlier this week.

Sources indicate that while there is significant interest in the proven Premier League goalscorer, clubs are proceeding with caution due to his well-documented injury history and questions over his long-term effectiveness.

Wilson’s career has been hampered by recurring issues, including hamstring problems and previous major setbacks that have limited his availability in recent seasons.

Premier League sides, including Leeds United, are among those monitoring the situation closely. However, insiders suggest that teams in England’s top flight are hesitant to commit, weighing his undoubted quality against the risk of further absences.

Leeds, in particular, are understood to be tempted by the prospect of adding Wilson’s experience to bolster their attacking options, but concerns over fitness and wages remain a sticking point.

Leeds did look at Wilson in the summer, but decided against furthering that interest and instead opted to bring in Dominic Calvert-Lewin; a decision that has paid rich dividends with the former Everton man embarking on a rich vein of form that has prompted strong calls for England inclusion for the first time since 2021.

As a result, sources insist there is some scepticism about whether the Whites will bring the 33-year-old Wilson to Elland Road, even on a free transfer.

Interest extends in the experienced striker, though, beyond England’s top flight, with enquiries from clubs in Europe, the Saudi Pro League, and Major League Soccer in the United States, sources can reveal.

These destinations could offer Wilson regular playing time and potentially lucrative contracts, while also taking him away from the physical demands of the Premier League.

Wilson’s potential departure would mark the latest overhaul of West Ham’s forward line this season, following the loan exit of Niclas Füllkrug to AC Milan.

For the Hammers, freeing up Wilson’s wages could provide further flexibility in a window where survival in the Premier League remains a priority.

As talks progress, Wilson’s next move is expected to be resolved swiftly, with the January window offering an immediate opportunity for a fresh start.

Wherever he lands, the veteran striker will be determined to silence doubts and add to his impressive tally of 92 Premier League goals.

