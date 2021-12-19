Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool drew 2-2 in a game in which Andy Robertson scored and was sent off – and the same should perhaps have gone for Harry Kane too.

In an intense, competitive affair, there were plenty of chances for both sides. Ultimately, they had to settle for a point apiece. But there were several talking points to emerge from the game that will linger for a while after.

Liverpool made some enforced changes in midfield, giving a first Premier League start to Tyler Morton alongside James Milner and Naby Keita.

Tottenham, meanwhile, also had to make some adjustments. For example, Dele Alli made his first league start since Antonio Conte took charge.

The first chance of the game fell Liverpool’s way after one minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold floated the ball in for Andy Robertson, whose header went wide.

Alexander-Arnold took aim himself in the 10th minute, his left-footed strike forcing a save from Hugo Lloris.

At the other end, Kane saw a shot blocked from close range by Ibrahima Konate. But there was no stopping the England captain next time.

Tanguy Ndombele slid the ball through for Kane, who beat the offside trap and found the bottom far corner of Alisson’s net to give his side the lead.

KANE!! ⚪ Harry Kane gets first home league goal this season! ⚽ Brilliant from #THFC 👏 📺 Watch #TOTLIV live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/r46gd6d8mB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

Kane tried to turn provider next as Tottenham broke again, but his pass across was a little too difficult for Son Heung-min to connect cleanly with, despite his best efforts.

Son also failed to make the most of a one-on-one with Alisson, but may have been offside anyway.

Just moments after lifting his recent goalscoring burden, Kane almost went from hero to zero. His studs-up challenge on Robertson was late and he was perhaps lucky to only get a yellow card.

Another out-of-form Tottenham man went close with a golden chance just before the half-hour mark. After being smartly set up by Son, Dele Alli’s first-time effort was pushed behind by Alisson’s outstretched arm.

Diogo Jota equalises for Liverpool

Instead, it was Liverpool who scored the next goal. The equaliser came via Diogo Jota, who headed in a clipped cross from Robertson in the 35th minute.

Jota then thought he had won his side a penalty when Emerson Royal bundled him over in the box. The decision did not go in his favour, though.

Liverpool ended the half with more pressure, going close again when Alexander-Arnold struck powerfully from a tight angle only for Lloris to save.

Tottenham had a penalty appeal of their own early in the second half when Harry Winks went down under a challenge from Joel Matip just inside the area. This too was waved away.

Spurs should have taken the lead again shortly after when Alli and Kane got in behind. However, the former’s pass to the latter was a touch too weak and Alisson made himself big to thwart the striker.

Then, Kane headed over the bar from close range, when Alisson would have had little chance of stopping it if he had kept it below.

Jurgen Klopp soon reacted with a tactical change, sending on forward Roberto Firmino for young midfielder Morton.

Andy Robertson central in intense last 20 minutes

Tottenham kept pressing forward too, with Alli going down in the box for yet another penalty appeal for the referee to wave away.

Liverpool went straight down the other end and took the lead. Lloris clawed the ball away after a Salah header, but it ended up with Alexander-Arnold, who fired across the face of goal for Andy Robertson to swoop low and head in.

There were appeals from Tottenham, not only for their penalty claim but also for Salah appearing to handle the ball in the buildup. However, the goal stood, putting Liverpool in front with 20 minutes remaining.

🎙️ "Can Son get there first? HE HAS DONE! It's 2-2!" Spurs bring it level again through Heung-min Son! Andrew Roberston who had put #LFC in front before the equaliser sees a straight red card for a tackle on Emerson Royal🟥 This game 🤯 📺 Watch #TOTLIV live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/jLSddv34Ma — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

But the lead did not last long. Alisson, who had been so reliable throughout, made an error of judgement when not managing to make a clearance after a through ball from Winks. Son got around him to latch on and was left with a tap-in with his left foot.

Tempers flared soon after when Robertson took a swing at Emerson Royal, earning a yellow card that Tottenham felt should have been red. Indeed, VAR told the referee to watch a replay, and he changed his decision to send the Scotland international off.

Liverpool had to see out the closing stages with just 10 men. Milner briefly slotted in at left-back until they could send on Kostas Tsimikas for Mane.

In the final five minutes, Konate made a clearance over his own goal in a nervous moment for Liverpool. They then had to navigate a further six minutes of stoppage time.

Alisson made a save to deny Son halfway through the additional time. However, the South Korean was offside.

There was to be no change to the final scoreline, so it ended 2-2.

