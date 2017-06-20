Inter ‘backed into a corner’ and forced to accept Man Utd’s Perisic bid



Manchester United are reportedly refusing to raise their offer for Ivan Persic and believe Inter Milan will be forced to accept their original €30million bid for the Croatian.

United saw a £26.4million (€30m) bid for the Croatian winger rejected by Inter earlier this month, with the Serie A side valuing the player at nearer the €50million (£44million) mark.

The Italian side had hoped United’s wish to sign the winger, and the fact that there was initial interest from rival Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, would push his fee up another €10million.

But no other bids have been forthcoming and both Liverpool and Chelsea have instead pursued other targets, leaving United’s first approach the only one on the table.

And with Inter needing to raise €30million by June 30 to balance their books in conjunction with Financial Fair-Play, United believe Inter will be forced to accept their original offer simply by playing the waiting game.

As such, Calciomercato believe United have contacted Inter to inform them their initial offer will not be raised in the hope that Inter will be backed into a corner and forced to accept the €30million they need.

United boss Jose Mourinho has targeted a centre half, a holding midfielder, a winger and at least one striker this summer, and with Victor Lindelof already in the bag, the club are growing in confidence that Perisic could soon follow.

His performances for the Nerazzurri last season were one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign but the player’s desire to return to playing Champions League football looks to have hastened his departure from the San Siro.

The club’s bid to sign the winger has been backed by former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who believes the Croatian would be a brilliant addition for Mourinho.

Meulensteen said: “Perisic has good experience and pace and could come in and create things. He is comfortable on the ball, can beat a man and has a fantastic pass.

“It’s important that United have a man who can open up defences with one pass and he has that. He can offer them another level of a goal threat.”