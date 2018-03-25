Inter beat Liverpool, Man Utd and Barcelona to Lazio star

Inter Milan have beaten Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona to the signing of a star Serie A defender, according to reports from Italy.

Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter have found an agreement with Stefan De Vrij ahead of a free transfer at the end of the season.

They stated yesterday that Barcelona were strongly interested in signing the Dutch international, but Sunday’s edition of the Gazzetta reveals that De Vrij has instead chosen to move to San Siro.

Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini reportedly met the player’s representatives earlier in the week to complete the deal.

The former Feyenoord defender will apparently put pen to paper €3.5million-a-year deal, and the player’s entourage will reportedly make a ‘very high’ commission.

The report goes on to state that Inter have also made contact with Ukranian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is also wanted by Juventus, Arsenal, Leipzig and Liverpool.

