Inter boss Spalletti reveals desire to keep Man Utd target

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has insisted that he “wants to keep” Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford this summer and according to widespread reports, the Croatia international has his heart set on the move.

However, the Serie A side continue to play hard ball as they hold out for their valuation of £50million.

Speaking to the press after a 2-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich, Spalletti expressed his desire to keep Perisic.

“I know him well, everyone knows him,” Spalletti confirmed at a conference after the Nerazzurri’s strong performance.

“The reasoning is always the same with him. He’s a great player, he’s one of ours and I want to keep him here with me, but we’ll have to consider what the club and the player want to do.”

The former Wolfsburg man was in red hot form for Inter last season, amassing eleven goals, but according to Calciomercato.com United may cool their interest due to the long running nature of the saga.