Inter chief goes on live TV to make huge Mauro Icardi promise

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta appeared on live TV on Sunday night to address the future of former club captain Mauro Icardi.

The talismanic forward was last week stripped of the Inter captaincy and left out of their Europa League squad on Thursday, leading to speculation linking him from Manchester United as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku – or even a controversial move to Serie A rivals Juventus.

While the story has generated quite a few column inches across Europe, the story is huge headline news in Italy, given the player stands out as one of Italian football’s leading lights.

The player’s absence continued on Sunday as Icardi watched his current side beat his former employers Sampdoria 2-1 – a situation that appeared to sadden his wife and agent Wanda Nara, who has stressed again that the 25-year-old has no plans to leave the club any time soon.

Marotta called Mediaset program ‘Tiki Taka’ to speak to Nara on Sunday evening and reassure her, and Inter supporters, that Icardi very much remains part of their future.

“We want to relax the situation, because the decision was made as we’ve said because the head of a family at times has to make some decisions to help the children grow,” said Marotta.

“Mauro is 25 years old, he has a road ahead of him and experience to earn. I tried explaining it personally, as did the coach. I just wanted to reassure Wanda, as I was sad to see her cry, but wanted to make clear what we do is for the good of Inter, of Mauro, of the fans who make so many sacrifices for this club.

“I won’t get into the reasons here, but it was right to make this decision. Nothing is compromised.”

Icardi’s former agent claimed Inter had warned others against signing Icardi by stripping him of the captaincy, but Marotta added: “I wish to clarify we have never doubted the player’s commitment or professionalism. We’ll meet soon to discuss this issue, if she wants, but we have already agreed an appointment to present a new contract proposal.

“Again, they are free to accept or reject the offer. Nothing is compromised. Forza Inter.”

Inter face the second leg of their Europa league clash with Rapid Vienna on Thursday, before returning to Serie A action on Sunday when they take on Fiorentina; Icardi’s participation – or lack of – is sure to continue dominating the headlines in Italy.