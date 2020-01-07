Inter chief makes feelings clear amid Christian Eriksen transfer talk

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has dismissed speculation suggesting his side had been in touch with Tottenham over a swoop for playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, whose Spurs contract runs out in the summer, has been heavily linked with a move away from North London for a number of months.

Last summer, the Danish international admitted after his side’s defeat in the Champions League final that he was considering a new challenge, with Real Madrid said to be keen.



Eriksen is allowed to negotiate with other clubs from now on and will leave for free in the summer if he is not sold in January.

According to reports, Inter Milan were hot on the heels of the midfielder and have been in contact with his agent on numerous occasions in recent weeks.

The source claims that boss Antonio Conte eyes Eriksen as the next key cog in his project and that the Italian giants are firming up their interest after the player told Spurs he could leave if the right offer arrives.

The Nerrazurri had been linked with a £20million move for Eriksen to land him in January, ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

But Marotta has seemingly quelled that speculation and insists they have not spoken to Tottenham, or his representatives.

“Inter are often linked with players of great quality, and that is flattering, but we have not had any contact with Tottenham,” Marotta said.

“Eriksen is a talented player, I don’t need to tell you that, and he will be a free agent in June 2020.

“I think many clubs are interested, he is an interesting player, but I will not stand here and tell you that we are in negotiations with his club or agent.”

The news could let Manchester United back in hunt to sign him, though the club seemingly have a clear strategy when it comes to recruiting the Danish playmaker.

One man who could replace Eriksen at Tottenham, Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, has been told he is free to leave the club in January, according to a report.