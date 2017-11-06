Inter chief provides update on Man Utd target Perisic’s future

Inter Milan director of football Piero Ausilio has provided an update on the future of Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

United spent what appeared to be the whole of last summer trying to land the Croatian attacker but failed with several attempts to land the fourth of what Jose Mourinho had hoped would be his four summer additions.

As transfer deadline day moved close it appeared that United would get a £45million deal over the line, but Mourinho was left disappointed.

However, missing out of Perisic has meant that both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both been more involved than they perhaps would have been if the 28-year-old had signed.

As for the possibility of United bidding for the player again, it would appear that would be a waste of time according to Ausilio.

“We know how important he [Perisic] is”, Ausilio told Premium Sport. “He is happy to stay at Inter, he is a great pro, he takes care of every small detail and I think one can see it. He is a top player to me.”