Inter chief responds to €50m Diego Costa transfer links

Inter Milan have denied reports they are poised to make a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

The Spain striker was linked with a €50million bid to the San Siro on Tuesday with claims that Inter want to reunite Costa with his former manager Diego Simeone.

However, Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio insists the in-form Chelsea man is not someone they are looking to sign, with the form of talisman Mauro Icardi cited as a reason.

“To talk about this is absurd, we already have a very strong centre-forward,” he told Premium Sport.

“We will try to evaluate the positions we feel need strengthening.”

Icardi, 23, has been a shining light in an otherwise difficult season for Inter with manager Frank de Boer sacked earlier this month. Despite clashing with Inter’s ultras earlier in the season, Icardi has rallied to score 12 league goals in 14 appearances.

Costa, meanwhile, has also rediscovered his best form this season under Antonio Conte this season, scoring 10 goals from their opening 13 Premier League games.

The striker is expected to start for Chelsea when they face Manchester City on Saturday (12.30pm).

A win would stretch their winning run into an eighth league game and move them four points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side in the process.

