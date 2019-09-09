Antonio Conte is lining up a third raid on Manchester United in January, after Inter Milan’s money men reportedly cleared him to make a €25m approach for Nemanja Matic.

The powerful Serbian was one of Jose Mourinho’s most trusted performers at Old Trafford, but the former Chelsea man has come off the bench just once in United’s opening four Premier League matches so far.

The 31-year-old appears to have been ousted by Scott McTominay and, having played for just 22 minutes so far, the Daily Mirror claims Matic is seeking talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the role he will play this season and leading to speculation he could be allowed to move on.

And according to Calciomercato, Inter boss Conte is keen to cash in on the uncertainty around the player and is readying a €25m approach for the midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January.

As per the report, Inter bosses are ready to free up the cash needed for the San Siro outfit to beat a number of fellow suitors to the player’s signature.

The 31-year-old has just nine months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and, while the club do retain an option to extend it by 12 months, it’s expected the bid will be enough for United to accept.

Matic has also been mentioned as a target for Juventus next summer, alongside his United teammates David De Gea and Eric Bailly – the latter of which is nearing a return to training after a bad knee injury.

Inter of course have already raided United this summer for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, meaning Matic could well be the latest United star to join the exodus of their players moving to Serie A.

Matic played under Conte at Chelsea and was an instrumental figure in their Premier League title triumph secured in the first year of the Italian’s spell in charge of the Blues and is said to be open to the idea of reuniting with his former coach at the San Siro.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!