Inter defender set to reject Premier League suitors

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia will reject Premier League interest from Swansea, Hull, and Watford, it has been reported.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this January, with Tottenham and Chelsea also said to be monitoring him.

However, despite facing an uncertain future at Inter Milan with new boss Stefano Pioli favouring in-form central defensive duo Miranda and Jefferson Murillo, Ranocchia is reportedly resolved to remain at the San Siro for the time being.

Swansea boss Paul Clement was believed to be most keen on landing the stopper, with Watford boss Walter Mazzarri also knowing the player well from his time in charge of Inter.