Major escape route closes as giants are blocked from Mkhitaryan deal

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan after financial restrictions ruled a permanent deal highly improbable.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has found himself frozen out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans, and the Armenia international has consequently been linked with a January exit.

The 28-year-old has been touted with a possible return to former club Borussia Dortmund, while interest from Italy has arrived in the form of Inter Milan.

Inter are reportedly monitoring the situation, with a view to making an offer in the coming winter window.

However, according to a report from Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri cannot commit to buying Mkhitaryan in the summer due to Financial Fair Play agreements.

Current FFP regulations mean that Inter cannot sign any players on a permanent basis for the next two windows.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Phil Neville stuck the boot in earlier in the week by suggesting Mkhitaryan is ‘lucky’ to be at United.

“There’s a lot of criticism of Jose’s treatment of Henrikh [Mkhitaryan] but he ultimately didn’t deliver when he’s played,” Neville said.

“He’s not unlucky, he’s lucky he gets to play for United.”

