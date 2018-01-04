Inter eye Man Utd playmaker but Mourinho blocks move for midfielder

Inter Milan are reportedly targeting a move for Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata, but Jose Mourinho has blocked their move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mata is out of contract at the end of the season, although United do have an option to extend his contract for another year.

However, according to a report in the Daily Mirror, Inter are said to be keeping an eye on the 29-year-old’s contract situation with a view to making a move in the summer.

The report goes on to state that United may be willing to let both Mata and fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave, as Mourinho looks to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

A separate report in the Daily Star, however, claims that Mourinho will block a move for Mkhitaryan to Inter.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti reportedly wants to sign the out of favour United star on a six-month loan deal but Mourinho will only consider a permanent exit for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Inter are currently hampered by Financial Fair Play restrictions imposed by UEFA and cannot make permanent signings.