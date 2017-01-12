Inter make massive €78m bid for ‘Chelsea and Man Utd target’

Inter Milan have made a huge €78million offer to Paris Saint-Germain for unsettled midfielder Marco Verratti, according to reports in France.

French media outlet La Repubblica claims that Inter’s new owners, Suning, are keen to bring the Italy playmaker to the San Siro this month and team him up with talismanic forward Mauro Icardi.

It’s claimed representatives for Verratti – who has also been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United recently – has met with officials from Inter in a bid to thrash out the deal.

The outlet also claims Milan and Juventus are also keen to bring Verratti back to Serie A, though the Rossoneri’s ambitions are more of a dream, seeing as they haven’t finalized the club’s sale to new investors yet.

Juventus do have the financial muscle to match Inter, but they’re yet unsure whether to match Inter’s offer and it’s claimed they’re reluctant to splash out the best part of €80million on a player who cost just €10million five years ago.

PSG recently signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, with the player seen as a direct replacement for the unsettled Italian.

Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli will now discuss Inter’s approach with his client and a decision on his future could be reached, with the player currently contracted to PSG until the summer of 2021.