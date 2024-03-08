Inter Miami heavy Argentine influx continues in move for Boca Juniors full-back to replace Yedlin

Inter Miami have sent a bid for Marcelo Weigandt, as they want him to replace DeAndre Yedlin

Inter Miami are continuing their path of recruiting Argentine players, as they have reportedly sent an offer to Boca Juniors for right-back Marcelo Weigandt.

Inter Miami have a number of Argentinians in their ranks, and a fair few of them have been signed recently. Of course, the marquee signing of Lionel Messi was completed in July 2023.

There have also been moves for youngsters Diego Gomez, Facundo Farias, Tomas Aviles and Federico Redondo of late.

The move for the latter was a statement one, as the MLS side beat world-renowned clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid to the transfer – the interest from those sides was reported in a TEAMtalk exclusive.

The Argentine recruitment drive at Inter Miami is not over, with Boca Juniors man Weigandt the latest to be courted.

According to Cesar Luis Merto, the club have made a formal offer to Boca for the right-back.

The journalist adds that they are now negotiating ahead of the potential transfer for the Argentine.

Weigandt has played 74 games for Boca since coming through their academy – he has scored three goals and assisted a further seven.

Weigandt to replace Yedlin

Inter Miami are looking to sign him as a replacement for DeAndre Yedlin, according to Merto.

The former captain has been moved on to FC Cincinnati – Messi took over captaincy from him last season – and thus a new starting right-back is needed.

The trade brought in over $100,000 in general allocation money, and it seems that is being funnelled back into the signing of Weigandt.

That is of course if they can convince Boca into the sale, with there having been no suggestion of how the talks are going.

Yedlin raring to play alongside another Argentine

While Yedlin leaves one Argentine no.10 behind in Miami, he gets to play alongside another in Cincinnati – last season’s MLS MVP Luciano Acosta.

The right-back detailed his excitement at getting to share the field with the attacking-midfielder.

“It’s interesting. I don’t think you see it happening that often. It’s exciting. It’s a new experience. There’s obviously great players on this team. There’s another special Argentinian ’10’ that we have as well,” Yedlin said at a press conference.

“Excited to get to work with him and see what he’s able to do.”

Acosta scored 17 MLS goals alongside 10 assists last season, and then notched two goals and two assists as his side crashed out in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Yedlin seems happy in his new surroundings, getting to play with a top player yet again, and Miami will hope Weigandt is an ideal replacement for him if the move gets over the line.

