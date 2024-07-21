Inter Miami poised to offload star for club-record fee as Brighton close on midfielder

Inter Miami are reportedly set to sell one of their star players for a club-record fee this summer, with Premier League Brighton closing in on a deal.

The MLS side have already been linked with moves for the likes of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos as they look to make some statement signings.

However, players are also being linked with moves away at the Herons currently sit top of the Supporters’ Shield standings heading into MLS All-Star week.

And one Inter Miami player is now close to being sold to an English Premier League side.

According to Tom Bogert, Brighton are inching closer to reaching an agreement with Miami for the signing of midfielder Diego Gomez.

Already dubbed an ‘unbelievable’ player in US circles, Gomez is set to leave Inter Miami for a club-record $17million (£13m), although the Paraguay international is likely to remain with the Herons until the end of the year.

Another top talent spied by Brighton

Brighton certainly have an eye for unheralded talent, as they have shown previously with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, and Gomez could become their latest bargain.

And for Inter Miami, keeping hold of the 21-year-old until the end of the season will be a huge bonus, given that he is one of Tata Martino’s most important players.

Gomez has proved his quality this season and could end his spell as an MLS Cup winner before eventually departing Florida in 2025.

READ NEXT: The 10 biggest sales in MLS history and how they fared after Thiago Almada sets new record