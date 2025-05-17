Inter Miami are set to act on their long-standing interest in Angel Di Maria as they try to reunite him with his Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

As we reported on May 6, Di Maria will leave Benfica at the end of the season. At the time, we confirmed Benfica’s interest in Joao Felix as a potential replacement and that Inter Miami were still monitoring Di Maria.

Now it is all confirmed. Di Maria will not extend his contract, and Inter Miami are already back on his trail. David Beckham’s side have followed the winger closely for over a year, trying to take him to Major League Soccer. Until now, their efforts have not worked, but the situation has changed.

With Di Maria set to become a free agent after the Club World Cup, TEAMtalk understands Inter Miami are pushing again. They want him to restart his devastating partnership with fellow World Cup winner Messi, while also bringing extra experience and quality to the second part of their MLS season.

The summer transfer window in the USA opens on July 24 and closes on August 21, but the Florida club’s desire is to try to reach an agreement before this date. And for this reason they have reopened talks with Di Maria.

Inter Miami don’t want to waste time and are already pushing to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, preferably before the CWC. They want the 37-year-old to have agreed everything so that he officially joins their ranks once FIFA’s revamped tournament is over.

The main reason that Inter Miami are working so hard is that they want to avoid competition from other clubs. Rosario Central are one threat, as they would love to bring him back ‘home’.

Di Maria has had an illustrious career, having represented huge clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

His spell at Old Trafford did not go to plan but Di Maria remains one of the most decorated players of recent times. In addition to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, he has lifted trophies such as the Champions League, two Copa Americas, the LaLiga title, two Copa del Reys and five Ligue 1 titles.

Overall, the maverick forward has registered 194 goals and 276 assists in 806 career appearances. One of Di Maria’s most important goals came in the World Cup final in Qatar, which Argentina won on penalties after an extraordinary 120 minutes of action against France.

By joining Inter Miami, Di Maria could play alongside numerous big names in addition to star man Messi. Other icons such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are currently on the club’s books.