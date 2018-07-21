Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has dealt a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of signing Croatian World Cup star Ivan Perisic.

The winger has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and was praised again by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho during his time with Russia Today at the summer’s showpiece event.

Perisic was Croatia’s outstanding player in the World Cup final defeat to France earlier this month, leading to rumours that United were ready to revive their interest in the player.

Spalletti though, is confident of keeping Perisic at Inter this summer, telling an interview with Rai Sports: “Icardi and Perisic are the pillars of our side? Yes, I think so.

“They are two exceptional professionals, two firm points of reference of the team, which have determined the growth of the Inter.The team has become more tough thanks to them.

“There have been moments that have consolidated the friendship between the players. From the point of view of quality and friendship, I have a nice group at my disposal.”

“In the last few days I talked to Perisic who finished the celebrations, he told me he is mentally tired and in terms of energy. He must recover but he has not told me anything that concerns his desire to stay here in Milan.”

