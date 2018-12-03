Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer a summer escape route to one star Arsenal midfielder, according to the latest reports.

Mesut Ozil was left out of Arsenal’s 18-man squad entirely for their 4-2 North London Derby win over Spurs, with Unai Emery somewhat dodging questions about his absence.

Emery claimed that Ozil had suffered back spasms in training, but when questioned on how the World Cup Winner suffered the injury, he replied: “I don’t know.

“This is a good day to speak about players who played,” Emery went on to state, amid rumours that a training ground bust-up between the pair was what caused him to be dropped.

Now, The Sun are claiming that Inter Milan are ready to take advantage of the situation and make a move for Ozil next summer.

The report states that the Italian side are one of only a few clubs who can offer the financial package needed to get him to end his six-year spell with the Gunners.

Sources close to the player apparently told The Sun that he will not look to leave Arsenal in January, but will assess his options at the end of the season.

In addition, Arsenal could reportedly “cut their losses with Ozil two years before his contract expires, giving them an option to bring in a younger asset with bigger resale value”.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!