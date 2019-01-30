Inter Milan director suggests Arsenal hopes for Perisic are fading

Arsenal’s attempts to bring Ivan Perisic to Emirates Stadium ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline appear to have suffered a big blow.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed on Saturday that Arsenal have approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic, 29, who has been a target for Manchester United in the last 18 months.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted on Sunday the winger wanted to move to London and the two clubs appeared ready at that stage to thrash out the finer details of the arrangement, which had looked likely to be finalised before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

However, Arsenal – 2-1 winners against Cardiff on Tuesday evening – now face a race against time to complete the deal before the window slams shut after Inter director Piero Ausilio insisted the Nerazzurri had yet to receive a suitable offer for his services.

“Perisic wants to go abroad, but there are no suitable offers,” Ausilio said.

“If he does remain, I expect the same professionalism from him as always.

“We intend to get him back on track and it shouldn’t be a problem. I don’t think it’ll take very long.

“I can say the Inter transfer market is closed.

“We had some fitness issues with Sime Vrsaljko and did well to immediately cover the gap with Cedric Soares [from Southampton].

“Inter have had a difficult path over the last few years, having changed ownership three times, but we now have a solid and ambitious owner who with time and patience can achieve great things.”

Suarez deal close for Arsenal

Arsenal, however, do look close to the capture of Barcelona star Denis Suarez, with Unai Emery dropping the biggest hint yet that a deal could be close.

“I know Denis because he played with me at Seville,” the Spanish coach said.

“It will be a challenge for him.”

