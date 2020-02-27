Inter Milan are reportedly ready to test Manchester United’s resolve to keep Antony Martial at Old Trafford this summer by launching a €65m offer for his services.

The forward has returned to something like his best form this season after benefiting from a regular run of games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and having netted 15 times in 31 appearances so far.

And despite being contracted to the club until summer 2024, the attacker’s future has come under the spotlight this week amid reports he will be targeted by both Barcelona and Inter Milan this summer.

However, according to Calciomercato, it is Inter whose interest in Martial is the stronger. According to the Italian publication, Martial, alongside Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, tops their wanted list to replace Lautaro Martinez this summer.

They state that Inter increasingly expect the Argentine to depart for Barcelona this summer. Martinez was mentioned as one of Lionel Messi’s dream signings last week and has a €111m exit clause in his contract at the San Siro.

And while Barcelona hope to sign the forward for some price less than his release clause, Inter are preparing for his departure by drawing up a list of would-be replacements.

It’s claimed Inter boss Antonio Conte will be handed all of Inter’s windfall for Martinez to sign a replacement and, having already raided United for Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez – the latter of whom who is due to be sent back – it’s reported his side will launch an opening €65m offer for the Frenchman.

And while United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be loathe to lose him, the money on offer for Martial may prove too good to turn down as the club look to rebuild under the Norwegian.

The Red Devils are planning a major summer spree and reports on Thursday claimed they could also look to cash-in on David De Gea in a bid to help with their summer rebuilding.

Glazer unwilling to sell Martial

Solskjaer, however, may need to convince the Glazers about the merits of selling Martial should he choose to go down that path, after it was claimed the Frenchman sale had been blocked in that past.

Earlier this month it was suggested that Solskjaer’s plan to offload Martial will be met with stubborn resistance from co-owner Joel Glazer, due to the Frenchman’s status as the American’s “favourite player” at the club.

And that stance has already seen one former United manager fail to get rid of the forward. It was in 2018 that Jose Mourinho went to the owners and told them he wanted Martial sold and Ivan Perisic brought in.

But Glazer said no, telling Mourinho he must make do with the France international despite it being against his wishes. And, as per the paper, Solskjaer will also likely be told he must retain the services of the former Monaco forward.