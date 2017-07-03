Inter Milan favourites to sign Liverpool, Stoke striker target

Inter Milan have reportedly opened talks with Gremio for striker Luan.

The Brazil international, 24, has seen his name regularly linked with Liverpool over the past few transfer windows, while Stoke are, more fancifully, also reported to have made an enquiry for him last month.

However, reports in Italy claim Inter Milan are now the favourites to land the forward, who has already scored four times and chipped in with six assists from nine domestic matches this season.

The forward is valued at around €25million by Gremio, but with just a year left on his current deal, Gremio could be forced to sell their prized asset.

However, any deal for the player – who won his first senior cap for Brazil when coming as a substitute against Colombia earlier this year – will be complicated as the Brazilian club only own 70% of the player’s economic rights.

But according to Tuttosport, Inter have made contact with Gremio to discuss his possible transfer to Serie A.

Earlier this year, Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr was forced to deny reports they had agreed to sell the player to Liverpool.

“We have no information, no official proposal,” he insisted back in May. “We have absolutely no concrete proposal.”