Inter Milan show their hand as Mkhitaryan seeks Mourinho talks

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing unhappy Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian has struggled to earn a regular starting spot at Old Trafford this season and on Monday it was reported that he had demanded showdown talks with Jose Mourinho to discuss his future.

The 28-year-old had a strong start to life at United but has found it hard to establish himself this season, leading to rumours that he could be allowed to move on either in January or next summer.

News of Mkhitaryan’s unrest is said to have sparked interest from Serie A, as Inter prepare to show their hand in the hope of landing the former Borussia Dortmund star, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The Armenia international was a huge hit in Germany but has failed to replicate that form in England, scoring just five Premier League goals for United since joining them in 2015.

There is also expected to be interest from the Bundesliga, given the player’s success there in the past.