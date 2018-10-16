AC and Inter Milan are reportedly planning free transfer swoops on Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The Milan giants, who go head to head in Serie A this weekend, are expected to be very active over the next two transfer windows and the Premier League is very much their focus of attention.

Indeed, Tuttosport claims that Inter director Pietro Ausilio is dreaming of bringing United forward Anthony Martial to the San Siro.

The France winger has struggled to earn a regular starting spot under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, although United are said to be trying to negotiate a new deal that would avoid the player leaving for nothing next summer.

That being said, the Red Devils continue to be linked with a move for Inter’s Croatian star Ivan Perisic and it could be a case of one in, one out in Manchester – although it would appear that any kind of swap deal could be problematic.

As for Ramsey, the Arsenal midfielder appears to be more and more likely to quit the Emirates, either for a cut-price fee in January or on a free in the summer.

Several clubs in Italy have linked with a move for the Wales star, but Juventus and Milan are leading the way to land the 27-year-old and can begin pre-contract talks in the new year.

Ramsey revealed after Wales recent friendly thrashing by Spain that negotiations over a new deal with the Gunners have ground to a halt, with the likelihood of him now moving on seeming much more palatable.

He said: “Everything has been going great with the club: we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case.

“So, I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club. Am I disappointed? That’s a decision they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal”.

Chelsea and Manchester United remain the two Premier League clubs most likely to land Ramsey, with initial favourites Liverpool now ending their interest – according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.